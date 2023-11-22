Madison

3 minors arrested for breaking into multiple cars in Madison

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

Three minors have been arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars overnight in Madison, police said.

Authorities received reports of suspects trying to break into cars in town. Responding officers said they took the minors into custody.

The police department said residents should use caution and lock their cars to ensure no valuables are left in plain sight. People should also taken proactive measures to safeguard belongings and secure all personal property.

"By adopting these simple yet crucial precautions, residents can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to these opportunistic crimes," police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

