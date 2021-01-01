Norwalk

3 Norwalk Stores Fined For Not Complying With Sale of Nicotine and Vape Products to Minors

Three stores were fined after they were found to not be in compliance with the sale of nicotine and vaping products to minors, police said.

Norwalk officials said that Vapewise on Liberty Square, Mohegan Smoke Shop on North Main Street, and the Citgo gas station on East Avenue were found to not be in compliance.

The Norwalk Special Services Division conducted compliance checks at multiple locations with the help of cooperating minors on Dec. 30, officials said.

The compliance checks come after police said they received numerous complaints from concerned Norwalk parents regarding the sale of vape and nicotine products to their children.

Fines range from $200 to $500 and charges include sale or delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor, according to police.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and compliance checks will continue into the new year.

Anyone with information can contact police at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be sent to police by typing "NPD" into the text field followed by the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

