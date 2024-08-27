3 officers hurt, several people arrested after Danbury kidnapping: police

Three officers are injured and six people have been arrested for their role in an alleged kidnapping that happened in Danbury Sunday night.

Danbury police said it happened at 5:40 p.m. Officers were called to the area of Clapboard Ridge Road near Dogwood Lane for a reported disturbance.

Responding officers were told that three men got out of a van, started assaulting another man, pushed him into the van and took out.

Police said they spotted the van and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off.

The van was ultimately found a short distance away on Cowperthwaite Street and officers found two people inside. Both people were bound with duct tape and one had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that six men ran off. They were all found and taken into custody, police said.

Three police officers were hurt during the search and arrests. They all have non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The six men, who are all from Florida, face charges including first-degree assault, kidnapping and reckless endangerment. Five of them are being held on a $1 million bond.

The sixth suspect is also charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and evading responsibility. His bond is set at $2 million.

Police believe the victims were specifically targeted, but the motive is unclear at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-797-4662. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-790-8477.