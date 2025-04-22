3 people, including 2 firefighters, hospitalized in Hartford fire

Three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital with injuries when a fire broke out in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said they responded to a single-family home on Newington Avenue for a reported garage fire around 5:30 p.m.

Responding crews said a detached two-bay garage was up in flames, and the fire spread to the home and a nearby shed.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and said they didn't find anyone inside the home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor burns and another person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

The Red Cross is helping the family, who was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.