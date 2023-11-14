3 people arrested after teen accidentally shoots themselves at Watertown home: PD

Police have arrested three people in connection to an accidental shooting that happened at a Watertown home on Sept. 30.

A teenager was critically hurt after accidentally shooting himself in the head while playing with an unsecured gun. Investigators later learned that several other guns in the home were unsecured and easily accessible.

Officers responded to a home on Hadley Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a 14-year-old male who had fallen down a set of stairs and was bleeding from his head. The teen had been home alone before his grandmother came home and called 911.

When police arrived to the home, they said they found the teen on the first floor of the home. He was bleeding heavily from an injury to his head. He was conscious, but incoherent.

The teen was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. He was later transported to Connecticut Children's and has since been released.

According to police, officers followed a blood trail up the stairs and into a bedroom used by adults in the family. Authorities said a significant amount of blood was found in the bedroom, along with an empty holster for a revolver.

Investigators said the boy accessed an unsecured .22 caliber revolver from within the home while he was home alone. While playing with the gun, a shot was discharged and it hit him in the head. The discharge appears to be accidental.

After the incident, a search warrant was sought for the home. On Saturday evening, the search warrant was executed and authorities said they found approximately 23 guns in the home, many of which were unsecured.

Authorities say four children live in the home: a 2 year old, 8 year old, 14 year old and a 15 year old.

The teen's grandmother, her partner and the teen's mother were all arrested, according to police.

The grandmother, Elizabeth Salcevski, 59, and her partner, 55-year-old Jose Soto-Berrios, both face charges including four counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and criminal negligent storage of a firearm. They are each being held on $200,000 bonds.

The teen's mother, Patricia Milot, 36, has been charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor. She was held on a $25,000 bond.

The Watertown Police Department, the Department of Children and Families and the Waterbury States Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.