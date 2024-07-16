3 people at Officer Candidate School in Niantic taken to hospital due to heat: CT National Guard

Three people who are taking part in officer candidate training in Niantic were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after suffering in the heat during training exercises, according to the Connecticut National Guard.

Officials from the Connecticut National Guard said they have been hosting the Officer Candidate School at Camp Nett in Niantic and the officer candidates were conducting a ruck march when six candidates reported feeling the physical effects of the heat.

Three were taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and have been released.

The CT National Guard said the candidates have returned to training.