3 People Found Dead Inside Detached Garage at Norwalk Home After 911 Hang-Up Call: PD

Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a detached garage at a home in Norwalk after a 911 hang-up call on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Elizabeth Street around 7:30 a.m. after dispatchers received a 911 hang-up call.

When police arrived, they said they found three people dead inside of a detached garage on the property. Their identities have not been released while police work to notify their next of kins.

The Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are at the scene investigating.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Elizabeth Street is closed to the public at this time.

If you have any information, you can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.