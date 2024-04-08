3 people taken to hospital after crash in Rocky Hill

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash near Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.

Fire officials said they were called to the area of West Street at the I-91 overpass just before 7 p.m.

Responding crews said a car and pickup truck collided, and both vehicles were heavily damaged.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a gas spill from one of the vehicles at the scene.

The scene was cleared about an hour later. No additional information was immediately available.