Hartford

4 People Hospitalized After Unrelated Shooting, Car Crash in Hartford

HartfordPolice
WVIT

Hartford officials said four people were taken to the hospital after a separate car crash and shooting Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of Albany Avenue and Kent Street at about 6 p.m. for an accident involving extrication.

Responding crews said they removed a door from one of the cars involved to get the driver out.

The driver and two other individuals from the other car were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police also responded to a separate shooting that happened about 45 minutes later on Mathers Street.

Officials said they located gunfire while canvassing the area.

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Local

Brooklyn 10 mins ago

2 People Transported to Hospital After Brooklyn Motorcycle Crash

Luke Bronin 35 mins ago

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Both incidents are under investigation and are not related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordcar crashhospitalizationsHartford Fire Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us