4 People Hospitalized After Unrelated Shooting, Car Crash in Hartford

Hartford officials said four people were taken to the hospital after a separate car crash and shooting Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the area of Albany Avenue and Kent Street at about 6 p.m. for an accident involving extrication.
Responding crews said they removed a door from one of the cars involved to get the driver out.
The driver and two other individuals from the other car were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police also responded to a separate shooting that happened about 45 minutes later on Mathers Street.
Officials said they located gunfire while canvassing the area.
A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.
Both incidents are under investigation and are not related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.
