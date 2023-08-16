3 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Orange

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a multi-car accident in Orange Wednesday evening.

Orange police said they were called to Derby Avenue near the Racebrook Country Club for an accident involving multiple vehicles.

Authorities said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A vehicle went off the road and rolled into a utility pole to evade another vehicle from the initial crash, according to police. It's unknown if they were hurt.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The westbound side of Derby Avenue was closed for about 40 minutes but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available.