3 People Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Fire in Waterbury

Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Waterbury, according to fire officials.

Crews said three fire companies responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m.

Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a child and the other two were adults, crews said.

Firefighters performed life-saving CPR on them and all three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Crews worked through what's being described as bad conditions with high fire, heat and zero visibility, according to Deputy Chief Robert Stoeckert.

Stoeckert said performing life-saving measures hampered their efforts in putting out the fire.

It's unclear how the individuals are doing at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.