3 people rob gas one gas station, attempt to break into another in Cromwell: police

Police are investigating after three people robbed one gas station and attempted to break into another one nearby in Cromwell early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to All-Town at 176 West Street around 3:20 a.m. after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators determined that there had been a robbery with three people. The three people reportedly threatened the clerk and stole items from the store before fleeing the area.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Shortly after, police said the same three people attempted to break into the Gulf gas station at 164 West Street.

In a video provided by the owner of the gas station, you can see what appears to be three people getting out of a vehicle and two of them attempting to break into the gas station by smashing the windows with golf clubs.

The three people were not able to get inside the building and then fled the area.

The gas station owner said this isn't the first time this has happened.

"I mean, you know, it is like crazy that, you know, this thing happened to us. Second time, in two weeks. Yeah, we had, like on for two or four, seven, this month? I believe it's the same people because, you know, by the physics of it," said Saad Qayyum.

Qayyum said he doesn't know what could be done to deter this from happening.

"They [the police] are, you know, responsive, they come in, but you know, I don't know what more, you know, can be done. But there needs to be something done because, you know, I think it's happening a lot nowadays," he said.

Both incidents are being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Carlson at sgt.carlson@cromwellpd.com or Detective Perricone at det.perricone@cromwellpd.com.