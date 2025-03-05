3 people seriously injured after crash in North Branford

Three people have serious injuries after a reported car crash on Foxon Road in North Branford on Wednesday.

Police and fire officials responded to a two-car crash near the intersection of Foxon and Doral Farms roads.

Authorities said three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries, one of which had to be extricated.

The road was closed for a short period of time and has since reopened.

An investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.