3 people seriously injured in Manchester car crash

Four people were taken to the hospital, three with serious injuries, after a car crash in Manchester Tuesday afternoon.

Manchester fire officials said they responded to a two-car crash in the area of West Center and Cooper streets.

Firefighters said two people were ejected and found underneath one of the cars. They were rescued without having to lift the vehicle.

A total of four people were taken to the hospital. Three of them had potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The crash remains under investigation.