3 People Shot at Hartford House Party: PD

Police are investigating after they said three people were shot at a house party in Hartford over the weekend.

Officers were called to Middlefield Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they said they found a crowd of people exiting a large house party.

While they were on scene, authorities said dispatchers notified them of three people that had arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries from the gunfire.

According to investigators, it is unknown what led up to the shots being fired and it is believed that the victims were not the intended targets.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

