3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven

Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.

The man and the woman were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and are currently in stable condition.

A little over 30 minutes later, authorities said they received a call about a person shot on Ferry Street. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 33-year-old New Haven man who had been shot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police, ShotSpotter did not alert to gunfire in second shooting and investigators did not find a crime scene on Ferry Street.

It is unclear if the two shootings are related. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.