3 People Taken Into Custody After Motorcycle Rally in New Haven

Three people were taken into custody after the EastCoastin’ motorcycle rally in New Haven on Saturday.

New Haven Police said one of the organizers was taken into custody for inciting a riot and two custodial arrests were made.

About 5,000 people came out for the rally, which is about half of what was expected. In 2020, the EastCoastin’ rally drew a massive crowd, estimated by police to be about 10,000 people.

Police said they were able to keep motorcyclists off the roads and contained to parking lots by towing and ticketing those not following instructions.

