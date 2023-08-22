3 pets rescued from burning New Haven home

Three pets were able to make it out of a New Haven home okay after it caught fire Tuesday.

The flames broke out around 4:45 in the afternoon and fire officials say that they brought the fire under control just after 5.

Smoke could be seen emitting from the top floor of the three-story East Street residence.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said that firefighters were able rescue three pets from the burning building, noting that none of them were injured.

The ten people that live at the East Street home will have to look for other means of permanent shelter and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Assistant Fire Chief Coughlin added that no residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.