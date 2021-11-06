3 Plymouth Public School Employees Placed on Leave Amid Personnel Matter

Plymouth Public Schools said three of their employees have been placed of leave as a part of a pending personnel matter.

The school district did not release specific details about what the personnel matters entailed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

School officials said they're taking measures to ensure these matters are being addressed appropriately.

"The interests of our students will always be our top priority and our actions will continue to be guided in their best interests," said Acting Superintendent Brian Falcone.

Falcone emphasized the importance of making sure the education of Plymouth students can continue without disruption.