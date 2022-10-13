2 Police Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Bristol: State Police

Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was seriously injured in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police.

It happened on Redstone Hill Road.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scene and maintained a large presence in the area into Thursday morning.

LifeStar helicopter crews said they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone by helicopter.

A person who lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec said. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here."

A large number of police officers were also at Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning. There was also a Bristol fire truck at the hospital with a large American flag hanging from its raised ladder.

