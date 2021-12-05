3 Residents Transported to Hospital After House Fire in Hamden

Three residents were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Hamden on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room at the home on Bradley Avenue.

The fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire and authorities said it was possibly an extension from a candle.

According to fire officials, three residents of the home were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The building inspector determined the residents of the home can stay in their home, investigators said. Contractors are on the way to repair the damage.