Hamden

3 Residents Transported to Hospital After House Fire in Hamden

Getty Images

Three residents were transported to the hospital after a house fire in Hamden on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room at the home on Bradley Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire and authorities said it was possibly an extension from a candle.

According to fire officials, three residents of the home were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Local

Hartford 4 mins ago

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

university of new haven 41 mins ago

University of New Haven Students Robbed at Gunpoint: Officials

The building inspector determined the residents of the home can stay in their home, investigators said. Contractors are on the way to repair the damage.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenfire investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us