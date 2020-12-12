Bridgeport

3 Seriously Injured After Crash in Bridgeport

NBCConnecticut.com

Several people were transported with serious injuries after a 2-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night.

Bridgeport police received the report of a two-car crash on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport at approximately 9:20 p.m.

According to police, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on the Stratford Avenue when it was struck on the bridge by a black Honda Civic travelling westbound at a high rate of speed. 

Officials went on to say the crash caused severe damage to both vehicles. Both drivers a passenger from the Honda Civic had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Team has responded to conduct further investigation. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bridgeport police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640  

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
