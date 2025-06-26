3 shot, 2 in critical condition, after shootings in Bridgeport

Three people were shot, two of whom are in critical condition, following two shootings in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the 40 block of Sheridan Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Another shooting was reported in the 100 block of Clifford Street around the same time.

A total of three people were shot and two are in critical condition, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities said the person, or people, responsible fled the scene and were taken into custody on Route 8.

The shootings are under investigation.