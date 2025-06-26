Bridgeport

3 shot, 2 in critical condition, after shootings in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

Three people were shot, two of whom are in critical condition, following two shootings in Bridgeport Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the 40 block of Sheridan Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Another shooting was reported in the 100 block of Clifford Street around the same time.

A total of three people were shot and two are in critical condition, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities said the person, or people, responsible fled the scene and were taken into custody on Route 8.

The shootings are under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us