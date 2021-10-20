3 Students Arrested After Fight at Crosby High School

Three students were arrested Wednesday after a fight broke out during school dismissal at Crosby High School in Waterbury.

Police said officers were called to the school around 1:50 p.m. after a staff member tried to stop the fight, which involved four students, and was hit. The school resource officer jumped in to help break things up.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One student was treated by the school nurse for minor injuries. The staff member was bruised on the arm.

Three students, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were arrested and charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. They were not identified due to their ages.

Police did not release any additional details.