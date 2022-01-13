Hartford schools

Student Suffers Apparent Overdose at School in Hartford

A 12-year-old student suffered an apparent overdoses at the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford this morning and was taken to Connecticut Children's and two other 12-year-old seventh graders as well as a teacher were also transported as a precaution.

Officers responded to the school at 280 Huyshop Ave. around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after getting a report of an unconscious child.

EMS was performing CPR when officers arrived and the child was brought to Connecticut Children’s after a possible overdose. Authorities said he is "guarded condition."

Authorities believe it was an opiate and said they found a powder-like substance believed to be an opiate in the area of the gym.

Two other juveniles who were feeling dizzy were also transported and a teacher was brought to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Authorities said they do not believe they ingested anything.

A soft lockdown was issued and drug-sniffing dogs were brought in.

The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy is a magnet school attended by students from Hartford and surrounding schools.

