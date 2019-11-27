Woman Jumps From Second Floor to Escape Hartford Fire

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after the fire on Warner Street Extension.

Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Hartford Wednesday.

Firefighters said three people were inside a second-floor apartment in the building on Warner Street Extension when flames broke out. One woman jumped from the second floor to escape. She suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be treated at the Bridgeport Burn Unit.

Another adult and a child suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Neighbors described the frightening moments, racing to escape the flames and knocking on doors to make sure everyone got out safely. Firefighters also described their heroic efforts to douse the flames, amid concerns people were trapped.

“They saw heavy fire on the second floor. They tried to make their way up the front stairway. That was engulfed in fire. So they had to extinguish that," said Assistant Fire Chief Rodney Barco

No other injuries have been reported.

The fire also damaged a second unit. Firefighters remain on scene assessing the damage to the building and residents are not currently being allowed in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters are focusing on some scooters outside that could have caught fire, because the flames appear to have shot up from them to the second floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

