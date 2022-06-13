3 Taken to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Plainfield.
Firefighters said the crash happened on Interstate 395 North at exit 28 on Monday afternoon.
The accident involved two cars, officials said.
The extent of injuries for those transported to the hospital are unknown.
The scene has since cleared. No additional information was immediately available.
Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.