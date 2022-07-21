3 Teens Accused of Assaulting Teen at Shelton Party in May Arrested

Shelton police have arrested three teens who are accused of assaulting a teen outside a Shelton home in May, an assault that police said was connected to a fight and stabbing at a separate house party where another teen died.

Shelton police said a 16-year-old male and two 17-year-old males turned themselves in to police on Thursday and none of the three are Shelton residents.

One 17-year-old was charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

He was released after being processed and posting a $25,000 court set bond.

The other two teens were both charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree, processed, and released.

All three are due in juvenile court on Aug. 3.

Police said the arrests stem from an altercation on May 14 outside a home on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton, where a 16-year-old young man who was invited to the party there was assaulted by the three teens, one of whom assaulted the victim with a helmet.

The altercation on Lazy Brook Road is related to the fight and stabbing death a short time later on Laurel Glen Drive, according to police.

James “Jimmy” McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student, was stabbed during the fight outside the Laurel Glen Drive home on May 14 and later died at the hospital, according to police.

A teen suspected in the fatal stabbing was arrested on May 18 and has been charged as an adult. He is due in court in September.

Police said the investigation into the incident on Laurel Glen Drive is still an open investigation by the Shelton Detective Bureau.