3 Teens Accused of Going Through Parked Vehicles in Hamden

Hamden Police

Hamden police have arrested three teenagers who are accused of going through parked vehicles on Monday night.

Officers were called to Connolly Parkway around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of suspicious activity.

Police said three teenagers were going through parked vehicles in the area and had attempted to force entry into a local business.

Authorities said they arrested the three teenagers on Wheeler Street, where a set of car keys and jewelry was recovered.

According to police, 19-year-old Regan Chardon and 19-year-old Yoel Ferguson, both of Hamden, were arrested. They are each facing charges including burglary criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit larceny. Both are scheduled to appear in court on January 2.

A 15-year-old Hamden resident was also arrested, police said. He is facing charges including burglary, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit larceny. He will also appear in court on January 2.

