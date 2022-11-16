3 Teens Arrested After ‘Splatter Ball' Incident at East Haven Festival

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly shooting "splatter balls" at people during an East Haven festival in September.

Police said the incident happened on Sept. 10 at the East Haven Town Green during the fall festival. A group of fair-goers approached officers and said someone was shooting a splatter gun into the crowd.

One person sustained serious eye and neck injuries after being shot with a splatter gun. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers said.

Authorities said there were several thousand people at the festival when the incident happened. Investigators said nearly 300 splatter balls were shot at several different groups of people.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fair-goers told police that a black Honda Accord with several teens inside was driving around shooting splatter balls at people. These types of guns shoot at a high velocity and are capable of causing bodily injury, similar to that of a paintball gun, according to police.

Several people were shot in the head and torso with splatter balls during the festival. Police were able to find the suspect car, along with the teens involved. In the car, officers found a bag with a gray splatter ball rifle and a canister of splatter balls.

All of the teens involved face charges including reckless endangerment, assault, breach of peace, and more.