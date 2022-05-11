3 Transported to Hospital After Fire in Bridgeport

Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire on Maplewood Avenue around 3 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a structure fire at a commercial business with residential apartments above.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire on the second floor and it later extended to the third floor.

According to investigators, two burn victims were transported to the hospital. One person who was suffering from smoke inhalation was also brought to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.

The fire is currently under investigation.