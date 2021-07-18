Hartford

1 Dead, At Least 2 Transported to the Hospital After Head-On Crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

One person is dead and at least two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision in Hartford on Sunday, according to fire officials.

Officials said they responded to the area of 2964 Main St. for a head-on motor vehicle accident with three cars involved.

No extrication was required, but three adults needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries, crews said.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert told NBC Connecticut that one person died in the crash, but it is unclear whether this person was among those transported to the hospital.

Police were called to the scene for crowd control and they're handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

