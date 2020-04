Three Waterbury police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

All three are at home, recovering and are in self-isolation, according to Lt. David Silverio, the public information officer for the Waterbury Police Department.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Waterbury, according to a report from the mayor’s office.

Statewide, there are 3,557 confirmed cases and there have been 85 deaths.