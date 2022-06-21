3-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Crash Involving a Scooter in Bridgeport

A three-year-old and a 17-year-old have serious injuries after a crash involving a scooter in Bridgeport on Friday.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls around 4:15 p.m. about a crash with injuries involving a scooter on the corner of East Washington Avenue and Housatonic Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a 3-year-old and a 17-year-old who were seriously injured. Both are being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the scooter remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.