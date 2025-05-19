3-year-old suffers burns from firepit at Windsor Locks home

A 3-year-old girl suffered burns from a firepit at a residence in Windsor Locks over the weekend.

Police said they responded to Tracy Circle on Sunday and found the mother holding the little girl, who had burns on her face and arms.

The child's father was visibly upset and trying to keep his daughter calm, police said.

He told officers that a gust of wind pushed the fire toward his 3-year-old daughter as they were lighting the pit.

Paramedics took the little girl and her parents to Connecticut Children’s and police later learned that the child suffered first-second-and-third-degree burns to her face, chest and arms.

They said her airway was not affected.

The Windsor Locks Fire Department investigated the area around the fire pit and police will be following up with the fire marshal’s office and the family.