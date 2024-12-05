Willimantic

3-year-old found safe after reported kidnapping at gas station in Willimantic

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 3-year-old that was allegedly kidnapped from a gas station in Willimantic has been found safe, police said.

Willimantic police said a toddler was in the back seat of a white Volkswagen Tiguan when it was stolen.

The police department said they were called to a local gas station just after 4:15 p.m. A man allegedly took off with the child in the car and later dropped him off in the parking lot of a business in Lebanon.

The man then fled the area. He was later taken into custody in Preston and was taken to police headquarters where he will face charges, according to police.

Police found the 3-year-old shortly after they were dropped off, and they were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident. Connecticut State Police said they are assisting Willimantic police with their investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

