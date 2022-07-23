3-Year-Old Injured After Golf Cart Rolls Over at Campground in North Canaan: CSP

A three-year-old child is injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in North Canaan on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the Lone Oaks Campground after getting a report of a golf cart accident with at least one person ejected.
State police said the golf cart rolled over and a three-year-old child was ejected. The child is being taken to Winsted Health Center by ambulance.
According to troopers, LifeStar is expected to take the child to a different hospital.
Authorities have not released details about the extent of the child's injuries or said if anyone else was injured.