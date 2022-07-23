3-Year-Old Injured After Golf Cart Rolls Over at Campground in North Canaan: CSP

A three-year-old child is injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in North Canaan on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the Lone Oaks Campground after getting a report of a golf cart accident with at least one person ejected.

State police said the golf cart rolled over and a three-year-old child was ejected. The child is being taken to Winsted Health Center by ambulance.

According to troopers, LifeStar is expected to take the child to a different hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the child's injuries or said if anyone else was injured.