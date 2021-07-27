3-Year-Old Injured in Accidental Shooting in Ledyard: Police

Ledyard police say a 3-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Kerrie Court around 12:12 p.m. for a report that a child had been shot in the hand. Investigators said the child was accidentally shot in the right hand and his injuries are not life-threatening. The boy was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The child's father owns the handgun involved, police said. Investigators said it appears as though the child was the one holding the gun when it went off. Police are investigating whether the child was responsible for the discharge and what events led up to the accident.

Police noted that they received what they describe as "conflicting statements" during the preliminary investigation.

The Ledyard Police Department is investigating with help from the New London State's Attorney's Office and are working to obtain search warrants of the home and a vehicle that was at the home.

More details were not immediately available.