3-Year-Old Waterbury Girl Found Safe, Mother Arrested

A 3-year-old girl who had been missing with her mother since December has been found safe, according to Waterbury police.

Police said Dahliah Warren was taken by her mother, Jennifer Warren, on Dec. 20, the day the child's father was granted sole custody of Dahliah.

Jennifer Warren was ordered to turn the daughter over to the father but she did not, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued for Dahliah last week.

Jennifer Warren turned herself in to police on Tuesday and Dahliah was reunited with her father, police said.

Warren is charged with custodial interference and was held on $50,000 bond.