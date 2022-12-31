30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said 30 people are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.