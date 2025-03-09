30 people displaced by New Haven apartment fire

Dozens of New Haven residents are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in the Beaver Hills part of the city on Saturday night.

Assistant Chief Shakira Samuel says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

New Haven Fire Department says they responded to a two-alarm fire at 279 Blake Street.

Samuel says eight units were affected, two had fire damage, and utilities were cut off for the others. She says this building belongs to Mandy Management. In total, 30 people are now displaced.

Samuel says the fire started in the rear porch of one of the apartments.

Residents we spoke with say they spent hours this evening waiting on assistance for where to go next.

“Stuff happens. I’m thankful that mine didn’t burn up, but I’m still out of, I can’t go in my house. But they need to get it together,” said one resident who didn’t want to share her name.

Assistant Chief Samuels says they do not know one way or the other if fire alarms were working.

"Right now, the fire marshal’s office is investigating to make sure all the residences or all the apartments have working smoke detectors, and some detectors really do save lives,” said Samuel.

She says there are no occupant injuries.