30 Vehicles Damaged by Fire at Auction Business in Berlin

Approximately 30 vehicles are damaged after a fire at an online auction business in Berlin on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the business on Christian Lane around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of numerous vehicles on fire within the locked storage lot.

When crews arrived, they said they found approximately 15 to 20 vehicles fully involved in fire.

Fire crews from the towns four fire companies called for assistance and fire officials said the fire was quickly knocked down and contained. The overhaul and complete extinguishment process took 35 firefighters about three-and-a-half hours from start to finish, authorities said.

In total, approximately 30 vehicles were damaged by the fire, fire officials added.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

