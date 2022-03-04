30-Year-Old Man Found Shot In Hartford: Police

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Hartford Thursday.

Officers responded to 1880 Broad Street at around 8:22 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to police.

They found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with further information regarding the incident to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.