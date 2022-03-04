Hartford Police

30-Year-Old Man Found Shot In Hartford: Police

HartfordPolice
WVIT

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Hartford Thursday.

Officers responded to 1880 Broad Street at around 8:22 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to police.

They found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with further information regarding the incident to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Hartford Policeshooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us