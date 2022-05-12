30-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash in Plainfield

A man was taken to the hospital on Thursday after losing control and falling off his motorcycle in Plainfield.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, around 8:25 a.m., emergency crew members responded to the area of 49 Canterbury Road for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Police said a 30-year-old male from Danielson was traveling eastbound on Canterbury Road when he lost control and fell off his motorcycle, which slid approximately 25 feet before coming to a stop.

Police said the male was conscious and alert as he was transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, the male was issued a misdemeanor summons for operation of a motor-vehicle while under suspension, and operation of a motorcycle without an endorsement.

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating the incident.