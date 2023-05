One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $30,000 Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 15-34-36-69-70 and the Megaball was 17. The megaplier was X3.

The $30,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Megaball and had Megaplier.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

The next drawing is Friday and the estimated jackpot is $132 million.