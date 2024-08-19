Mega millions

$30,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

There was a $30,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 22-38-48-51-61 and the Mega Ball was 5. The Megaplier was X3.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The $30,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It also had the Megaplier.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot and it’s up to an estimated $498 million for the drawing on Tuesday night.  

This article tagged under:

Mega millionsCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us