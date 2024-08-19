There was a $30,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 22-38-48-51-61 and the Mega Ball was 5. The Megaplier was X3.

The $30,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It also had the Megaplier.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot and it’s up to an estimated $498 million for the drawing on Tuesday night.