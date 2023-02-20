One $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Connecticut for Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-33-38-57-70 and the Mega ball was 13. The Megaplier was X3.

The $30,000 winner matched four number and the Mega ball. The winner also had the Megaplier, which tripled the prize from $10,000 to $30,000.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

CT Lottery Headquarters is closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day and it will be open on Tuesday. High-tier claim centers are open to cash tickets up to $5,000.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and the estimate for the jackpot on Tuesday night is $104 million. The cash option would be $53.1 million.