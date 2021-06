Thirty-two guns are off the streets of Waterbury after they were turned into the police department's gun buyback event on Saturday.

Police said 23 hand guns and nine long guns were exchanged for gift cards.

"One turned in handgun / rifle is a step toward a safer Waterbury," police said in part in a statement.

Officers said the department is extremely grateful for the support of the community and sponsors for making the event a success.