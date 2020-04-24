Connecticut Department of Correction

338 Inmates, 256 Department of Correction Staff Contracted COVID-19

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 250 Department of Correction staff members and more than 330 inmates have contracted COVID-19, according to statistics that the department released.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 256 staff members and 338 inmates had the virus and one inmate had died.

The department said 140 COVID-19 positive inmates were housed in the isolation unit at Northern Correctional Institution.

Local

hartford healthcare 3 hours ago

Hartford Hospital Patient Shares Story of Surviving COVID-19

first alert forecast 3 hours ago

Rainy Today, Weekend Split with Rain and Sunshine

Thirty-nine staff members have been cleared to return to work and 161 inmates have been medically cleared to return to their original facility after contracting the virus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Department of CorrectionCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us