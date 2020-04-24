338 Inmates, 256 Department of Correction Staff Contracted COVID-19

More than 250 Department of Correction staff members and more than 330 inmates have contracted COVID-19, according to statistics that the department released.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, 256 staff members and 338 inmates had the virus and one inmate had died.

The department said 140 COVID-19 positive inmates were housed in the isolation unit at Northern Correctional Institution.

Thirty-nine staff members have been cleared to return to work and 161 inmates have been medically cleared to return to their original facility after contracting the virus.