34-Year-Old Man Dead After Shooting in Hartford

A 34-year-old man has died after a shooting in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to Earle Street at 11:36 p.m. and found 34-year-old Jeffrey Acoff, of Hartford, unresponsive on the sidewalk.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and is investigating.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

